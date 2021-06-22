Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 413 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,622 shares of company stock worth $1,330,876. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.28.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

