Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 487 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

BSIG opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

