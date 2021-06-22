Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 684 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

