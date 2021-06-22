Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,716,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,098 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.71.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.