Comparing Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Etsy and ARTISTdirect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 0 19 0 2.90 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $218.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and ARTISTdirect’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 12.58 $349.25 million $2.69 63.49 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than ARTISTdirect.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.69, suggesting that its share price is 1,169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 23.46% 73.44% 21.65% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Etsy beats ARTISTdirect on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

