Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

CMP stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth about $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

