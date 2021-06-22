Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides investment fund management services in the United States, New Zealand, and Canada. It also operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Concierge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concierge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.