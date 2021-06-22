ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $82.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.10.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

