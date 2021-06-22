Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Down 6.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares were down 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 29,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,306,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $903.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

