Contrasting Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inter Parfums and Yatsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25 Yatsen 0 2 2 0 2.50

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $72.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Yatsen has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 115.96%. Given Yatsen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Inter Parfums.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.25 $38.22 million $1.21 59.80 Yatsen $802.02 million 4.65 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.21

Inter Parfums has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen. Yatsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter Parfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67% Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Yatsen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, Bella Vita, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

