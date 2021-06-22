Contrasting Open Lending (LPRO) and Its Peers

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Open Lending to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Open Lending and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Lending -68.56% -50.19% 16.54% Open Lending Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Open Lending and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Lending 0 2 10 1 2.92 Open Lending Competitors 191 844 1064 62 2.46

Open Lending currently has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 16.79%. Given Open Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Open Lending is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Open Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Open Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Open Lending and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Open Lending $108.89 million -$97.56 million 81.82 Open Lending Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 17.02

Open Lending’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Open Lending. Open Lending is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Open Lending has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Open Lending’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Open Lending beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers. The company's LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

