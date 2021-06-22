Contrasting Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) & Its Peers

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) is one of 199 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Taysha Gene Therapies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -$60.01 million -7.63 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.63

Taysha Gene Therapies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 10 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors 1118 4447 9813 185 2.58

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.88%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

