CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CONX were worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CONX during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,009,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,225,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CONX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,945,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONXU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. CONX Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.