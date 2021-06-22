CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $83 million-83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.87 million.

NYSE:CTK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 264,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,602. CooTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

