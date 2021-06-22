Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after buying an additional 331,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,624,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $561,857,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

BA stock opened at $245.28 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.