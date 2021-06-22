Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Getty Realty worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,587 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

