Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,990 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Premier by 17.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

