Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,329 Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 69,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 71,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vector Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments boosted its stake in Vector Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 81,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.91%.

VGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

