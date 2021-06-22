Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $923,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.66. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

