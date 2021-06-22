Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $723,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $728.05 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

