Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $804,000 Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,595,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,638,000 after buying an additional 318,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tim Minges purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.