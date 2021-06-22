Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 22,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 440.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after acquiring an additional 376,164 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.53. 17,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,483. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

