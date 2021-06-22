Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

