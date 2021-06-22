Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells $321,893.78 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $321,893.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30.

On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.25. 1,201,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

