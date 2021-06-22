Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Covanta has decreased its dividend by 51.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Covanta has a payout ratio of 139.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Covanta to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.5%.

Covanta stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

