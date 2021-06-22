Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.54 ($78.28).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €53.18 ($62.56) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 12-month low of €32.79 ($38.58) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

