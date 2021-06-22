Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $83,534.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,976 shares of company stock worth $813,408. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Covetrus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,338,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 268,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Covetrus has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

