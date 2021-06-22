Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,976 shares of company stock worth $813,408. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. KBC Group NV raised its position in Covetrus by 326.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its position in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Covetrus by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 90.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after buying an additional 102,958 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

