Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.1% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $107.97. 45,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,404. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

