Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $163.87. 115,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

