Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

