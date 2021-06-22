Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 1.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 49.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $282.09. 1,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

