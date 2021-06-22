Cowen Increases MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $75.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target increased by Cowen from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -844.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock worth $576,584. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after buying an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 973,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.