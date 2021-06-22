Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $24,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

