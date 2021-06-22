Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

CBRL stock opened at $146.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $96.16 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

