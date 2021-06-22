Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) Insider Cheuk Lun (Mark) Ng Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Credit Intelligence Limited (ASX:CI1) insider Cheuk Lun (Mark) Ng bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

About Credit Intelligence

Credit Intelligence Limited provides debt restructuring and personal insolvency management services in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. Its services include bankruptcy administration, and individual voluntary arrangement proposal consultancy and implementation services, as well as credit funding for corporate and individuals.

