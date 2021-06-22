Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXI opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $50.96 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.53.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

