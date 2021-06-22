Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.49. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

