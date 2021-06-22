Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 890,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

