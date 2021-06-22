Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Relx by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,239 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,260,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 624,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 147,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Relx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

