Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 978 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 978 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $299.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.10 and a 52 week high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.77.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

