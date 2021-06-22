Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

