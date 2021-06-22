Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $31,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 840.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

In related news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.