Critical Survey: MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

MoSys has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoSys and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -54.47% -67.59% -37.61% IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoSys and IPG Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $6.80 million 6.04 -$3.78 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 9.12 $159.57 million $3.81 53.65

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than MoSys.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MoSys and IPG Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 0 3 5 0 2.63

IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $227.06, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than MoSys.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats MoSys on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets. It offers bandwidth engine ICs and programmable hyperspeed engine IC products under the Accelerator Engine name; quad partition rate SRAM memory devices; non-memory, high-speed serialization-deserialization interface, and physical layer devices; and virtual accelerator engines, such as graph memory engines and accelerator IPs. The company also serves data centers and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

