Critical Survey: Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) vs. Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap N/A -114.33% -98.40%

This table compares Nano-X Imaging and Check-Cap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano-X Imaging N/A N/A -$43.81 million ($1.23) -24.96 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.08) -20.13

Nano-X Imaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check-Cap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Nano-X Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nano-X Imaging and Check-Cap, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano-X Imaging 0 1 4 0 2.80 Check-Cap 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus target price of $61.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.78%. Check-Cap has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Nano-X Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nano-X Imaging is more favorable than Check-Cap.

Summary

Nano-X Imaging beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Neve Ilan, Israel.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.