CROAT Hits Market Capitalization of $194,548.76 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a market cap of $194,548.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,792,161 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

