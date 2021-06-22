CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari Sells 3,198 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $18.93 on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $257.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

