Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Crown comprises approximately 5.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $20,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.04. 4,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,979. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

