CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 269 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

