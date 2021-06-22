CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 361 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 1.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,663.19.

CMG stock traded up $18.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,445.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,653. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.38 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,405.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

